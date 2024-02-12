Chennai: Decoding wisdom wound in dreamcatchers

CHENNAI: In indigenous and native American cultures, dreamcatchers — crafted with colourful feathers and beads — were hung at night to protect sleeping children from bad dreams. Originally woven with silvery threads of spider webs, this ornament trapped nightmares and permitted good dreams to pass through the central hoop. Now, dreamcatchers pepper pop culture, films, and gift shops, and have travelled to households across the world.
In the spirit of nurturing the dreams and aspirations of students, Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao Matriculation Higher Secondary School now has a 40-ft dreamcatcher at Shetstone Park. With acrylics, strings, fixtures, and stainless steel, the installation spans four floors of their recently inaugurated block, built by architect Chiraag Kapoor. Instilling inquiry through art is at the heart of the project. “The dreamcatcher takes the ethos of the school, catches the students’ dreams, and tells them you can reach for the stars. It is a response to the ethos of the society, IB principles, and the response of my art practice,” explains artist and writer Parvathi Nayar.
The display serves as “one end of the architectural axis linking a century-old banyan tree, symbolising the shelter a school provides...the dreamcatcher mirroring the dreams of the many young minds, meandering the school corridors,” notes Chiraag in an introduction. Each of the dreamcatcher’s 130 discs with red, yellow, and blue beads carries messages — the shutter of a camera, math, an infinity sign, or a question mark.
According to Parvathi, each floor carries a nugget of history such as 1928 which marks the opening of Madras Seva Sadan. The signs, using the essential primary colours, are “diagrammatic, metaphoric and open to multiple interpretations, keeping it alive for the kid.” For instance, one student saw a cloud sign as global warming while others read it as cloud computing or a garden. With each floor, the beaded discs get more complex as a metaphor for higher learning.
Amid chatter and bustle, visitors are greeted by students’ artwork hanging up on walls along with two of Parvathi’s works including ‘(M)other India’, a collage-like image of actress Nargis’ famous film. Around 45 canvases of youngsters’ work — from two women holding umbrellas across an impossibly blue sky, an abstract face, to a moonlit night sky — were up for sale. Borrowing from American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr’s famous speech, Parvathi says, “I have a dream that with my art, I can touch the minds and hearts of people. With art, we have a better society that is more inclusive with performing arts, music, dance, and installations. It is such a society which is the breeding ground for original and creative thought. (This is) a society that has the beginnings of a happier tomorrow.”
Often understood as elite and restricted to gallery spaces, art is an important tool in understanding the world. “Art instills discipline in children, teaches the best of habits, fortitude, a never-say-die attitude, how to be consistent, how to practice for the long journey. Most importantly, art teaches you how to dream and how to imagine. It is so important to do that at this age when they absorb all that is good in the best possible manner which will stand them in good stead,” says chief guest Priyadarsini Govind, dancer and former director of Kalakshetra.
Priyadarsini adds that elements of art should be added in schools across the world. Actor Vishal points out that this atmosphere of arts and aesthetics would push students to study. “You can’t quantify what art does, it makes people fuller human beings. The purpose of teaching art in schools is to open up their brains in different ways,” signs off Parvathi.