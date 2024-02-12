Chennai: Decoding wisdom wound in dreamcatchers

According to Parvathi, each floor carries a nugget of history such as 1928 which marks the opening of Madras Seva Sadan. The signs, using the essential primary colours, are “diagrammatic, metaphoric and open to multiple interpretations, keeping it alive for the kid.” For instance, one student saw a cloud sign as global warming while others read it as cloud computing or a garden. With each floor, the beaded discs get more complex as a metaphor for higher learning.

Art and architecture

Amid chatter and bustle, visitors are greeted by students’ artwork hanging up on walls along with two of Parvathi’s works including ‘(M)other India’, a collage-like image of actress Nargis’ famous film. Around 45 canvases of youngsters’ work — from two women holding umbrellas across an impossibly blue sky, an abstract face, to a moonlit night sky — were up for sale. Borrowing from American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr’s famous speech, Parvathi says, “I have a dream that with my art, I can touch the minds and hearts of people. With art, we have a better society that is more inclusive with performing arts, music, dance, and installations. It is such a society which is the breeding ground for original and creative thought. (This is) a society that has the beginnings of a happier tomorrow.”

Often understood as elite and restricted to gallery spaces, art is an important tool in understanding the world. “Art instills discipline in children, teaches the best of habits, fortitude, a never-say-die attitude, how to be consistent, how to practice for the long journey. Most importantly, art teaches you how to dream and how to imagine. It is so important to do that at this age when they absorb all that is good in the best possible manner which will stand them in good stead,” says chief guest Priyadarsini Govind, dancer and former director of Kalakshetra.

Priyadarsini adds that elements of art should be added in schools across the world. Actor Vishal points out that this atmosphere of arts and aesthetics would push students to study. “You can’t quantify what art does, it makes people fuller human beings. The purpose of teaching art in schools is to open up their brains in different ways,” signs off Parvathi.