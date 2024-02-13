An ancient Subramanya temple in Thiruvannamalai's historic town Uttiramerur

Uttiramerur (Uttaramerur), an ancient place in Thiruvannamalai District, is best known for the large and historic Sundaravarada Perumal (Vishnu) temple belonging to the Pallava times and also for the 10th century Chola inscription recording village administration in detail in the Vaikuntha Perumal temple. Not many know that there is another old temple for Muruga worshipped here as Balasubramanya Swami, situated close to the Sundaravarada Perumal temple. It is well known that many temples for this deity are located on hills. Interestingly, though this temple appears to be situated on ground level, the presence of boulders inside the temple premises show that it is actually a small hillock. This ancient temple, according to scholars, was also constructed in the Pallava times, when this village was founded in the reign of Nandivarman II Pallavamalla. An inscription dated 960 AD belonging to the Chola times mentions the name of this deity as Subramanya Bhattarar.

The temple faces east with the pushkarini (temple tank) called Brahma Tirtham or Kundra Tirtham in front. There is a gopuram at the entrance leading to a large prakaram (enclosure) with the bali-pitham, dvajastambham and a small mandapam for the elephant vahana of Balasubramanya instead of the peacock. The vahana-mandapam is to the right of the dvajastambham and close to it is a small modern sanctum for Dharma Sastha. A large mandapam leads to the main sanctum guarded by a pair of dvarapalakas holding the weapons of Subramanya. The utsava-murtis (processional images) are in the ardha-mandapa in front of the sanctum. The main deity of this temple, Balasubramanya Swami, is a swayambhu (self-manifested) image, is about five and a half feet tall. He is in a standing posture holding the kamandalam (water-pot) and the spear (Vel or Shakti) in the upper hands. His lower right hand is in abhaya-hasta (blessing) and lower left hand is in kati-hasta (resting on his hip).