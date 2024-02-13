Chennai: 55-year-old, son die as tanker rams bike

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man and his son died in a road accident near Maduravoyal when a sewage tanker rammed their two-wheeler on Sunday morning. Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing police identified the deceased as Robert of Nungambakkam and his son Samuel. Robert worked as a swimming pool caretaker at an apartment complex in Chetpet and Samuel was studying second-year engineering at a private university in Maduravoyal.

“Around 8.25 am, Samuel was riding his two-wheeler with Robert as pillion along the Maduravoyal-Nolambur service road when a sewage tanker rammed them from the rear side. The duo died on the spot. Only Samuel was wearing a helmet. A search is on for the absconding tanker driver,” sources said.