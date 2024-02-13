IIT-M Zanzibar calls for applications

CHENNAI: IIT Madras’ Zanzibar campus has invited applications for its second batch of students under the two programmes: BS in Data Science, and AI, and MTech in Data Science and AI, for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date to apply for the BS programme is April 15. The screening test will be held on June 9 from 2 pm to 5 pm IST and 11.30 am to 2.30 pm East African Time. The last date to apply for the MTech programme is March 15.

Due to favourable response from the student community in India and abroad, the institute is also planning to increase the number of seats for both programmes. It is engaging in industry collaboration and exchange programmes for making teaching experience substantive and aligning it with market needs. IIT Madras was the first IIT to establish a full-fledged campus in a foreign country, as per a statement from the institute.