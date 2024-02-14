Chennai: Wild goose chase ensues after woman abandons baby’s body

CHENNAI: In a massive wild goose chase, the city police on Tuesday engaged over 100 rag pickers and corporation workers to trace the body of a newborn boy, which was allegedly abandoned by his mother in Maduravoyal. According to police, the mother, Anjali (21) resided with her partner Ravi (27), an auto driver, at Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Maduravoyal.

She delivered a baby boy at the government hospital in Egmore three months ago. “The child soon developed rashes and some other ailments. Whenever Anjali complained about taking care of the child, Ravi physically abused her. The child allegedly died on Monday afternoon. Scared that her husband would assault her, Anjali dumped the body in a garbage bin,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, when Ravi returned home and enquired about the child, Anjali said the baby had gone missing. They lodged a missing child complaint, but Anjali gave contradictory answers to questions from police. “She initially said the boy was given to one of her friends, who did not have any kids. However, police inquired with this friend of hers and the lie was exposed. Then, Anjali said a couple that came looking for rental houses in the neighbourhood, may have taken the child,” they added.