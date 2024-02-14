Man held for conning bank staff of Rs 55L through FB ad

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Avadi city police for allegedly conning a man to a tune of Rs 55 lakh through an advertisement on Facebook. Police said the victim, Balamurugan from Ambattur, worked at a private bank in the city. He came across an advertisement on social media in last November, that claimed interested people will be trained to trade using bitcoins and provided access to related websites.

“It was mentioned that trained persons can receive maximum returns in a few days. Balamurugan applied for the orientation, and later the suspect shared with him a username and password over phone. The victim then deposited Rs 55 lakh in several installments to an account as told by the suspect. However, Balamurugan did not receive any returns and subsequently lodged a plaint,” police said.

Avadi city cyber crime police registered a case and arrested Dominic from Urapakkam in connection with the case. “Dominic was part of a network that con people promising high returns through bitcoin trade. He allegedly worked for a gang in Delhi,” they added.