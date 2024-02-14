Tavil virtuoso, dance exponent honoured by Suswaraa

CHENNAI : Veteran and budding artistes were honoured at the Suswaraa Awards event at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan recently. KN Ramaswamy, director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, and Nandini Ramani, member-executive board, Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, presided over the function and presented the awards. Tavil virtuoso Thiruvallikeni Sekar was conferred the title ‘Sangita Kala Jyoti’. Sekar had the rare distinction to play with Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Siva Kumar Sharma, violinist L Subramaniam and Mandolin Srinivas. Meanwhile, senior dance guru Urmila Sathyanarayanan was conferred the title ‘Sangita Kala Jyoti’. Mumbais-based PS Krishnamoorthy was honoured with ‘Jana Saraswatipeet Puraskar’. “It is rare to come across an individual with multi-talents, multitasking across varied genres of music and excelling in all the chosen roles equally.

As a percussionist he was a regular accompanist for concerts and classical dance recitals, having toured abroad for India Festivals since 1982 to UK, USA, USSR, France and Germany. As a vaaggeyakara, he has written and composed over 500 songs, which include Pada Varnams, Taana Varnams, Kritis, Keerthanams, Swarajatis, Jathiswarams, Thillanas, Bhajans and simple melodious Naama Aavalis,” said Nandini.

Young talents who were honoured with ‘Yuva Sangita Kala Jyoti’ were Vaishnavi Ramadas (vocal), R Arjun Sambasivan, R Narayanan (keyboard ), Swetha Anandasivan (violin), Sunaada Krishna Amai (mridangam), K R Sivaramakrishna (kanjeera), S Raghuram (arumukhan) and Sruuthi Shivpprasadh (theatre).