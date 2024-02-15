Rotary Nethra Pratipalika awarded to Dr Sujatha Mohan

CHENNAI : Dr Sujatha Mohan, executive medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, was conferred the prestigious Rotary Nethra Pratipalika by RI Dist 3232 at the Rotary district conference, Sangamam 24.

The award was given by Padmashri recipient Vijay Amirtraj, ace tennis legend, in the presence of Alberto Cecchini, RI director, PDG Sridhar, DG Ravi Raman in a glittering function at IIT-M Research Park in recognition of Dr Sujatha’s significant contribution to community ophthalmology through the Rotary for the past three decades.

Dr Sujatha is a pioneer in cataract, lasik, smile, corneal tranplant surgeries and till date has performed more than 50,000 cataract surgeries, 4,000 corneal tranplants , 20,000 refractive surgeries.