Woman who got lung, kidnely damage after drinking 'juice' gets new lung in Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who had suffered severe lung and kidney damage after she accidentally consumed fruit juice mixed with pesticide, underwent a successful lung transplant at the Gleneagles Health City Hospital in Chennai, doctors said.

The patient was initially treated at her home town after she complained of shivering and abdominal discomfort. After treatment, she was discharged from the hospital.

She later developed breathing difficulty and doctors found that she had drunk pesticide mixed fruit juice. After investigations showed that her lungs were severely affected, the woman was shifted to Gleneagles Health City Hospital, the release said.

She was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. She received lungs from a deceased organ donor, and the transplant was performed. The surgery cost was managed with support from a poultry farm, where she worked, and with additional assistance from AP government under Chief Minister Relief Fund, the press release said.