CHENNAI : A newborn girl was found in a garbage dump at Ramanuja Koodam Street in Poonamallee on Thursday. She was rescued by a woman living nearby, who heard the baby cry. Poonamallee police said the woman took the baby to a nearby government hospital. After preliminary treatment, the child was referred to the children’s hospital in Egmore. “We have registered a case and further inquiry is on,” said a police officer.