Minor sexually harassed at ice cream parlour

CHENNAI : A 63-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl who came to his shop near Mylapore on Wednesday evening. The suspect, Madan Lal, runs an ice cream parlour in the locality.

“A class 11 girl was standing at his shop to buy ice cream, when he allegedly assaulted her. The victim then went and informed her elder sister about this. They went to the shop on Thursday evening to confront Lal, but the suspect again tried to sexually harass the 16-year-old. The girls used pepper spray on him and informed the local police,” sources said. Lal was arrested under section 354 of the IPC and 8 of the POCSO Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.