Spinning the game his way

CHENNAI : It is not often that one gets to see a youngster from a small town become the highest wicket-taker in the All-India BCCI-Vijay Merchant Trophy, which is considered to be the stepping stone for any aspiring cricketer in the country. J Hemchudeshan, a lanky off-spinner and a dependable batter hailing from Tiruchy, made a record in the Vijay Merchant Trophy with 53 wickets and has scored about 163 runs. He also led Tamil Nadu up to the quarterfinals.

This talented cricketer had five five-wicket hauls and also registered a hat-trick against Mumbai in the tournament. His best bowling figures are 8/60. “He is a good listener and implements what he needs to do. He had a good understanding of the game, and he knows what is required. He knows what his job is and keeps it simple and tight. He was brilliant during the Vijay Merchant Trophy and bowled admirably well. It was indeed a good show,” complimented Wilkins Victor, coach of the Tamil Nadu Vijay Merchant team. “BK Kishore, another spinner (left-arm), also bowled in tandem with Hemchudeshan. They both had a very good understanding between themselves. Kishore kept it tight at one end and Hemchudeshan went for the kill at times at the other end. No doubt that Hemchudeshan is a budding talent with a bright future,” added Victor.