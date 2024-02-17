Spinning the game his way

CHENNAI : It is not often that one gets to see a youngster from a small town become the highest wicket-taker in the All-India BCCI-Vijay Merchant Trophy, which is considered to be the stepping stone for any aspiring cricketer in the country. J Hemchudeshan, a lanky off-spinner and a dependable batter hailing from Tiruchy, made a record in the Vijay Merchant Trophy with 53 wickets and has scored about 163 runs. He also led Tamil Nadu up to the quarterfinals.
This talented cricketer had five five-wicket hauls and also registered a hat-trick against Mumbai in the tournament. His best bowling figures are 8/60. “He is a good listener and implements what he needs to do. He had a good understanding of the game, and he knows what is required. He knows what his job is and keeps it simple and tight. He was brilliant during the Vijay Merchant Trophy and bowled admirably well. It was indeed a good show,” complimented Wilkins Victor, coach of the Tamil Nadu Vijay Merchant team. “BK Kishore, another spinner (left-arm), also bowled in tandem with Hemchudeshan. They both had a very good understanding between themselves. Kishore kept it tight at one end and Hemchudeshan went for the kill at times at the other end. No doubt that Hemchudeshan is a budding talent with a bright future,” added Victor.
The class 10 student of Kamala Niketan Montessori School trains under Vinoth Kumar at the Future Star Cricket Academy. He started playing cricket at the age of four and at the age of seven, he did well in an inter-school tournament organised by Lakshmi Vilas Bank. This is when he started taking the game seriously and was encouraged to take the sport by his father Jeganathan R and mother Brindha J. Hemchudeshan’s good show in the Vijay Merchant Trophy can be attributed to his stint in the Second Division League of the Trichy District Association and inter-school matches at Tiruchy.
“In Trichy, I play in the 2nd division team Tendulkar CC. Last year I had 199 runs and took 14 wickets in eight innings. In Chennai, I play in the TNCA 5th Division for Netaji Cricket Club. In four innings I scored 124 runs and bagged eight wickets so far in the league. Still, there are around seven matches left in the league,” said Hemchudeshan.
Coming back to the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Hemchudeshan got to play against Andhra, Mumbai, Tripura, Odisha, MP, and Gujarat. It was a big learning experience playing against the cream of budding talent in the country. “My head coach Wilkins Victor and assistant coach J Narayanan helped me a lot and ensured that I gave my best. It (Vijay Merchant Trophy) was a huge and good experience for me. I learnt more things as well as how to keep our mind strong throughout the matches,” said Hemchudeshan.
Leading Tamil Nadu was a unique and enriching experience for the youngster. “The Tamil Nadu team performance was good and we played as a team and fought till the end. This was a great season for us because we won the first match, and in the next two games we had given the lead to the opposition, and then we had an outright win to qualify. And then we won the next two matches and went to pre-quarters. We played together till the end with the help of coaches, staff, and the team. Team performance was good and we reached the quarters,” he noted. “Being a captain for my state helped me make decisions on my own and taught me a lot about how to take a team into qualifiers. I had a good experience from it. I learnt a lot in these games with the help of my coaches. Being a captain has made me learn how to manage a team in critical situations,” he added. Hemchudeshan, who had two 10-wicket hauls in a match in the Vijay Merchant tournament, wants to play in the Senior Division League of the TNCA and his goal is to play for the India U-19 team.