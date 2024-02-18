Man who killed five to avenge brother held in Namakkal plotting 6th murder

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man who murdered five persons to avenge the murder of his brother was arrested by the Chengalpattu police while he was planning to murder a sixth person in Namakkal.

Police said the accused has been identified as S Suresh Kumar of P V Kalathur in Chengalpattu district. His brother, S Vijayakumar, was panchayat president of their village in 2012. Vijayakumar was allegedly involved in the Palar sand mining case with another rival gang from the locality. A six-member gang had hacked him to death in full public view in 2012.

Suresh Kumar took a vow to eliminate the gang to avenge his brother. The six accused — Kuppan, Duraidass, Chandru, Sekar, Nithyanandam and ‘Bunk’ Venkatesan — were arrested in this connection and later released on bail. However, Suresh Kumar and his gang waylaid Kuppan’s car at Maraimalai Nagar and hacked him to death the same year. In 2014, Duraidass was murdered in Guindy. Later the same year, Nithyanandam was murdered in P V Kalathur outside his house. In 2015, Chandru was murdered in Chennai and in 2016, Sekar was murdered in broad daylight in Chengalpattu district. The last member of the gang, Venkatesan, was absconding, police said.