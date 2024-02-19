On Bengaluru to Yercaud Uncover Coffee Ride

CHENNAI : Every journey holds the promise of discovery, be it in the form of new places, encounters with unfamiliar faces, or a deeper immersion into diverse cultures. However, the Royal Enfield’s Uncover Coffee Ride trip on the Super Meteor 350 from Bengaluru to Yercaud, nestled in the picturesque hills of Tamil Nadu, offered a unique twist on the traditional travel experience. Organised in collaboration with Blue Tokai Coffee, this expedition wasn’t just about sightseeing; it was a quest to unearth the origins of coffee.

With the morning sun casting its warm rays upon 13 riders, each hailing from different parts of the country, our journey began from Hotel Royal Orchid in Bengaluru, where our accommodation had been arranged.

Embarking on a nearly 250-kilometre ride to the picturesque destination of Yercaud, the organisers made sure that safety was paramount. They ensured that all riders, including social media influencers and members of the media, were equipped with the safety gear necessary for our smooth journey ahead.

Despite my initial apprehension about navigating such a long distance on unfamiliar roads, the organised convoy through the bustling streets provided a reassuring sense of direction. With every kilometre we covered, my confidence grew. The transition from city streets to expansive highways only heightened the thrill of adventure. Throughout the journey, organisers, including team members Vigeeth and Rohan, ensured that no rider was left behind, fostering a sense of support among our group.