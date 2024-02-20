Madras HC stays ED investigation against Ocean Lifespaces India

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday stayed the ED’s money laundering investigation against Ocean Lifespaces India Private Ltd in Chennai.

The investigation was initiated based on a case filed by the City Crime Branch (CCB) and alleged money laundering to the tune of Rs 50 crore. The ED had served notice to Sylvanus King Peter, managing director of the firm and preliminary investigation had begun in the case.

Meanwhile, a writ petition was filed before the high court seeking to quash the ED investigation into the case. The petitioner alleged that the CCB case, based on which the ED initiated the investigation, had already been quashed by the high court. The division bench of Judges M.S Ramesh and Sunder Mohan on Monday stayed the ED investigation and posted the case for further hearing on March 1.