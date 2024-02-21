Chennai: Public loo shut for three months, 500 families in trouble

CHENNAI: Over 500 families living in Arundhathiyar Nagar in zone 6 of the Chennai corporation allege that a public toilet on Chinnaiah Lane, which was closed for repair work three months ago, is yet to be reopened despite the work being completed. They blame the contractor for the delay and also allege that repair work on another public toilet has been taken up without reopening the facility which was closed.

“Not every house in the area has a proper toilet facility, and many of the families use public facilities every day,” says K Oviya, a resident of Chinnaiah Lane.

For the past three months, residents of the lane have been using public toilets on Sengan Street and Govindan Street, which are a few streets away. However, the toilets on these two streets are also in need of renovation. Sewage overflow on the streets is a regular occurrence, which points at their poor state of maintenance. “Once in every three-four days, sewage from the toilet overflows on the streets. Whenever there is overflow, metro staff arrange for a temporary fix. But, the story repeats after some days,” says Manickam, a resident of Sengan Street.