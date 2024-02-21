Chennai: Two held for stripping, attacking trans woman
CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for stripping a trans woman and attacking her suspecting her to be a child kidnapper, near Pallavaram on Sunday. The victim filed a case on Tuesday and police arrested the duo. A search is on to nab five others involved in the crime.
Police identified the two arrested persons as Nandakumar (24) and Murugan (38). According to sources, the victim, Devi*, a software engineer in a private firm in Perungudi, had gone to an eatery for dinner on Sunday. When she was returning to her room at Pammal, a gang waylaid her. The members claimed that she was acting in a ‘suspicious manner’ as she was wearing a mask and a shawl. They also accused her of roaming in the area to kidnap children.
A police officer said, “Despite her denying the accusations, the gang started attacking her. She was tied to a lamppost, stripped and assaulted. Some of the gang members even captured the incident on their phone.”
Hearing her scream, people rushed for help and untied her. Before police could arrive on the scene, the accused fled the spot. Devi was rushed to hospital and admitted for treatment. On Tuesday, she went to the police station and lodged a complaint. The Shankar Nagar police studied the CCTV footage and identified Nandakumar and Murugan. A search is on to nab five others involved in the crime.
This is a third such incident in the past week where people have been attacked by gangs under the suspicion of being kidnappers. Following two incidents a few days ago, the city police issued a press note saying that there are are no child kidnappers on the prowl in the city.