Chennai: Two held for stripping, attacking trans woman

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for stripping a trans woman and attacking her suspecting her to be a child kidnapper, near Pallavaram on Sunday. The victim filed a case on Tuesday and police arrested the duo. A search is on to nab five others involved in the crime.

Police identified the two arrested persons as Nandakumar (24) and Murugan (38). According to sources, the victim, Devi*, a software engineer in a private firm in Perungudi, had gone to an eatery for dinner on Sunday. When she was returning to her room at Pammal, a gang waylaid her. The members claimed that she was acting in a ‘suspicious manner’ as she was wearing a mask and a shawl. They also accused her of roaming in the area to kidnap children.

A police officer said, “Despite her denying the accusations, the gang started attacking her. She was tied to a lamppost, stripped and assaulted. Some of the gang members even captured the incident on their phone.”