Servings from a seasoned chef

A popular saying goes ‘One cannot think, love or sleep well if one has not dined well’. Keeping this as his motto is Mayank Kulshreshtha, the area executive chef, southern region of the recently relaunched Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels — a premium property with a fusion of local aesthetics, tradition, and modern conveniences with famous culinary offerings.

Taking a break from concocting dishes and planning the menu, the chef sits down for a chat with Sonu M Kothari at the Mahjong Room about his culinary journey.

On first brush with cooking

Growing up, I lived in Lonavla, the home of mungfali chikki, or peanut brittle. One day, when I was about six years old, my siblings and I prepared jaggery chikki after we got home from school. Cooking jaggery may be challenging; we’ve thrown it out half the time because it was overdone or never set. In the process, I burned my fingers. We learned from someone that it is simpler to remove the mould if you apply oil to it before adding the jaggery. Looking back, I find it really interesting.

On contributions to the industry

Nothing is called an invention in cooking. It all comes down to originality and inventiveness. They wanted a fondue for one of the Marwadi marriages, but without cheese. So we prepared a fondue of pav bhaji. Along with the baraat, we served bhaji in a fondue pot with khari for dipping. It turned into a success. Next, we prepared baked vada pav and pav bhaji, which is a meal in and of itself because we filled the pav with bhaji before baking it. We have added thatte idli with curry leaves and prawns to Welcomhotel Chennai. Creating a unique experience for each guest by combining their favourite flavours, tastes, appearances, and palates is the essence of innovation. Without you having to tell me, I am able to define your palette.