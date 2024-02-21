Servings from a seasoned chef

A popular saying goes ‘One cannot think, love or sleep well if one has not dined well’. Keeping this as his motto is Mayank Kulshreshtha, the area executive chef, southern region of the recently relaunched Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels — a premium property with a fusion of local aesthetics, tradition, and modern conveniences with famous culinary offerings.
Taking a break from concocting dishes and planning the menu, the chef sits down for a chat with Sonu M Kothari at the Mahjong Room about his culinary journey.
On first brush with cooking
Growing up, I lived in Lonavla, the home of mungfali chikki, or peanut brittle. One day, when I was about six years old, my siblings and I prepared jaggery chikki after we got home from school. Cooking jaggery may be challenging; we’ve thrown it out half the time because it was overdone or never set. In the process, I burned my fingers. We learned from someone that it is simpler to remove the mould if you apply oil to it before adding the jaggery. Looking back, I find it really interesting.
On contributions to the industry
Nothing is called an invention in cooking. It all comes down to originality and inventiveness. They wanted a fondue for one of the Marwadi marriages, but without cheese. So we prepared a fondue of pav bhaji. Along with the baraat, we served bhaji in a fondue pot with khari for dipping. It turned into a success. Next, we prepared baked vada pav and pav bhaji, which is a meal in and of itself because we filled the pav with bhaji before baking it. We have added thatte idli with curry leaves and prawns to Welcomhotel Chennai. Creating a unique experience for each guest by combining their favourite flavours, tastes, appearances, and palates is the essence of innovation. Without you having to tell me, I am able to define your palette.
On appealing to the customers
It is our responsibility to provide the meal to those who are familiar with it, explaining its significance and offering a taste. However, we must introduce them to the cuisine, go over its subtleties, and highlight its positive aspects, such as its healthful, nourishing, or lifestyle benefits, for those who are unfamiliar with it. Presentation is just as vital as the dish’s flavour.
On comfort food
It was puri and matar gobi aloo ki sabzi, and thurai (ridge gourd) sabzi made by my grandmother. When I’m by myself, I just enjoy eating a bowl of rice with rajma or chicken curry, or I’ll prepare a roll with lamb, tomatoes, and onions and eat it that way. That gives me comfort.
On learning from mentors
My mentors in the industry are Chef Manjeet Gill and Chef Desai; they motivated me to join the industry. I have learnt how to organise and plan myself. As a chef, you should be able to think of the final product even before picking up your knife.
On lessons from cooking
It has taught me commitment. When you organise yourself at work, you organise your personal life as well. When my daughters were in school, I never missed a PTA. That discipline and support for the kids go a long way. It was important for my daughters that their father came out of his busy schedule.
On Chennai
I came in post-Covid so it was an empty city. I loved it. There are interesting places to eat. It’s got everything of a metro city. It is comfortable and a nice warm place to live in.