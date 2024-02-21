TN Police detain 900 protesting teachers seeking equal pay

CHENNAI: More than 900 members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association who were protesting for the second day, demanding equal pay for equal work, at Perasiriyar Anbalagan educational complex here were detained by the police on Tuesday.

The basic pay for teachers who were appointed on or after June 1, 2009, was reduced to Rs 5,200, from Rs 8,370, and has affected more than 20,000 teachers. The pay gap has widened with every pay commission and now is around Rs 22,000. The pay anomaly was caused in 2009 when the DMK government was in power, according to the association.