Child protection panels to be formed at all primary, middle schools in Chennai

CHENNAI: Focusing on the well-being of students, the corporation said child protection panels will be formed in all primary and middle schools with respective councillors as heads to help students tackle physical and mental problems. It also said 10 more counsellors will be appointed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh to help students from classes 6 to 12.

Already seven counsellors were appointed in several high and higher secondary schools last year. The corporation will, for the first time, provide shoes and socks to students from classes 1 to 5 benefiting 64,022 students at a cost of Rs 3.59 crore. It will also instal four CCTV cameras each in 255 schools in extended areas at Rs 5.47 crore.

The STEM academy of excellence, which was only for class 11 and 12 till now, will admit students from classes 9 to 12. More than 24,000 students in classes 4 and 5 will be taken for educational tours at Rs 47.25 lakh. Class 10 students who get good marks in public examinations and continue education in government schools will be taken to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Indian Space Research Organisation.

ID cards will be provided to all 1,20,15 students in corporation schools at Rs 61 lakh. New books will be printed for LKG and UKG based on the revised syllabus at Rs 19 lakh and learning equipment provided for play schools at Rs 14 lakh.

The schools can also employ sports teachers on consolidated pay and take kids to zonal, district, state and national level competitions. A sum of Rs 30 lakh has been allocated for this. Training will be provided to teachers to help students improve their English reading skills.