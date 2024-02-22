Maternal call centre to help high-risk mothers in Chennai

CHENNAI: To address increasing maternal complications and reduce deaths, a new maternal call centre will be established by the corporation. The civic body has also proposed to institute early intervention centres in all the 15 zones to better address medical issues faced by children. The corporation has proposed to build separate gyms for women in all the 200 wards.

The high-risk mothers call centre will collect information of women with maternal complications and continuously monitor and help them. Similarly, the early intervention centres for children will aid in early detection of diseases, nutritional deficiency, birth complications and stunted growth and provide medical support and guidance. The centre will also provide speech and hearing training to children.

New health facilities and expansion of major health centres are among the prime takeaways from the corporation budget presented.