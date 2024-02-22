Maternal call centre to help high-risk mothers in Chennai

CHENNAI: To address increasing maternal complications and reduce deaths, a new maternal call centre will be established by the corporation. The civic body has also proposed to institute early intervention centres in all the 15 zones to better address medical issues faced by children. The corporation has proposed to build separate gyms for women in all the 200 wards.
The high-risk mothers call centre will collect information of women with maternal complications and continuously monitor and help them. Similarly, the early intervention centres for children will aid in early detection of diseases, nutritional deficiency, birth complications and stunted growth and provide medical support and guidance. The centre will also provide speech and hearing training to children.
New health facilities and expansion of major health centres are among the prime takeaways from the corporation budget presented.
All public health centres in Chennai are set to get generators and electric inverters for uninterrupted power supply. Three major health centres in the city, one from each region, will see a major upgrade.
The Kathivakkam urban primary health centre in north Chennai will be upgraded with 10 additional beds at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Breathing, skin and ENT consultations will also be provided once a week at the centre.
The UPHC in Adyar and the emergency care unit in Saidapet will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 7 crore each. New facilities include 70 additional beds and upgraded lab and operation theatre facilities.
In a first of its kind measure, a new vector control monitoring lab will be set up by the corporation. It will assess the medicines used in fogging activities and suggest improvisation measures.