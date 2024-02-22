Private school principal booked for sexually harassing teacher in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old private school principal has been booked by the Thirumangalam AWPS police for allegedly sexually harassing a teacher in the school. A case has been registered and the man is absconding.

According to the police, the accused Britto sexually harassed Pooja (name changed), who has been working as a teacher in the school for the past four months, on February 10.

On February 13, when Pooja went to school, Britto allegedly verbally abused her in front of other staff. She went back home and informed her father about the incidents.

On Tuesday, Pooja and her father lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, a case was filed under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indan Penal Code and Section 4 (Penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Of Harassment Of Women Act (TNPHW) Act.