Chennai: Five-year-old boy crushed to death after limestone slab falls on him

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy was crushed to death under a limestone slab near his house at Kovilambakkam near Pallikaranai on Wednesday evening. Police said the deceased, B Kavin, was playing with his friends when the slab collapsed on him. The boy studied in UKG at a private school in the locality.

“On Wednesday evening, he was playing with his friends near a compound wall upon which a huge limestone slab was placed. When Kavin was playing near the wall, the slab slipped and fell on the boy. He sustained severe injuries to his chest and neck. Neighbours rushed him to a private hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead,” they added. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.