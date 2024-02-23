‘FibreNet project expedited to ensure distributed development’

CHENNAI: Ensuring distributed development, increasing employability of students and encouraging entrepreneurship are the major focuses of the state government in the IT sector, said Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday after inaugurating a two-day International Conference on Communication, Computing and Information Technology (ICCCMIT) at MOP Vaishnav College for Women.

“To ensure distributed development, the FibreNet project is being expedited. Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence would cause disruption in the existing models of technology. “For young people, disruption is a good thing as it accelerates their possibilities. Youngsters will be in a position to innovate, as it will be harder for established businesses,” he said.

ICCCMIT is a biennial event organised by the Department of Information Technology of the college which serves as a platform to discuss, share and disseminate innovative and pioneering views on recent trends and development. This is the sixth edition of the conference. It is being held in association with the ICT Academy, Vision Digital India, OpenWeaver and GDKP India Centre. As many as 108 research papers from 17 universities and 32 colleges across the globe were received for this edition. Archna Prasad, principal of the college, and Priya Iyer, convenor of the event, were also present.