Ma Su gives job orders to 332 PHC lab technicians

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian gave appointment orders to around 300 laboratory technicians, who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that as many as 332 lab technicians will be posted to their nearby districts.

“The government recently recruited 1,021 doctors, of which 90% have already joined duty. Also, a total of 977 staff nurses, who were recruited through MRB and worked during the pandemic, were given jobs on contract basis. Soon, 5,100 people, including 2,250 village health nurses, 986 pharmacists, 1,066 health inspectors and 786 field health workers, will be appointed. Their recruitment is pending due to court cases,” Subramanian added.

Speaking at the event, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the lab technicians should not compromise on the quality of tests.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said the lab technicians will be posted in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at the earliest.