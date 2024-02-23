Vijayakant’s sister-in-law cheated of Rs 43 crore; 2 held

CHENNAI: The owner and manager of a private construction firm have been arrested by the Entrustmet Document Fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch in Chennai for allegedly swindling Rs 43 crore by selling apartments belonging to DMDK functionary L K Sudeesh’s wife Poornajothi to other people. Sudeesh is the late actor and politician Vijayakant’s brother-in-law.

Police said Poornajothi executed an agreement in 2014 with Lokaa Developers Private Ltd to develop their 2.1-acre vacant land at Madhavaram Main Road. As per the agreement, the company proposed to construct 234 flats, of which 78 were allotted to Poornajothi and the remaining 156 to the company.

“However, the construction firm owner, Santhosh Sharma (44), and its manager, Sagar (33), allegedly sold 48 flats belonging to Poornajothi to others by forging her signature. The duo swindled a total of `43 crore through this fraud. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered towards the end of 2023,” they added.

Santhosh and Sagar were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.