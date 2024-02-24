Water Expo 2024 set to make waves in Chennai

CHENNAI : As the global focus on sustainable practices intensifies, the upcoming 17th Edition of Water Today’s Water Expo 2024 – Chennai is a much-awaited event. Set to commence on February 28, this three-day event will be a pivotal gathering for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers alike, converging to address the pressing challenges and opportunities within the water and wastewater treatment sector.

With the theme ‘Innovations for a Clean Water and a Sustainable Future’, Water Expo 2024 aims to catalyse discussions and showcase cutting-edge technologies, strategies, and initiatives aimed at ensuring water security and resilience in an era of rapid urbanisation and climate change. From advancements in water treatment and purification technologies to sustainable wastewater management practices, the expo will feature a comprehensive array of exhibits, conferences, and interactive sessions tailored to meet the diverse needs of stakeholders across sectors.