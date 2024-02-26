Celebrating a ‘vision’ary

CHENNAI: British poet, Arthur Symons said, “It is in their eyes that their magic resides”. Dr SS Badrinath, a Padma Bhushan recipient and the founder of Sankara Nethralaya, believed in a similar concept. On Saturday, his 84th birth anniversary, the institution placed a bust of Dr Badrinath in its main campus as a tribute to his significant contributions to healthcare and ophthalmology. This was unveiled by R Rajaji, one of the earliest beneficiaries of the services rendered by Badrinath. “I am honoured to be given the opportunity. Badrinath was a very good person and over the years we became very good friends,” shared Rajaji.

Paying homage to the long-lasting influence of his vision and leadership, Sankara Nethralaya also announced the renaming of its main campus as Padma Bhushan Dr S S Badrinath Campus. The name board was inaugurated by Ramadurai, former CEO of TCS. The other guests were Vairamuthu, author; Nalli Kuppusami Chetti, textile industrialist; Gandhi Kannadasan, chairman of Kannadasan Publishers, and Sivasankari, a novelist.

A gathering of hospital staff, former patients, and well-wishers witnessed the release of ‘Vizhikalil Oliyettrum Sankara Nethralaya’, written by AP Irungovel, medical sociology manager, and illustrated by Maniam Selvan. The book was published by Kannadasan Publishing House and released by G Rajendran, chairman of GRT. The first copy of the book was received by Dr Nirmala Subramanian, professor, Department of Oculoplasty Services.

Addressing the audience, TS Surendran said, “Chief (Badrinath) used to say, “I don’t want anybody to write a book on me”. Today, that’s why we have curated the book with his work and his foundation’s history.” He added that Rajendran financed the printing of the book and to date, 500 books are on shelves. He added, “The book is priced at `600 and the proceeds from the sales will be used for distributing food to the people in St Thomas Mount.”