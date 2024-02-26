Chennai: Man, 5-year-old daughter drown in lake near home

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man and his five-year-old daughter drowned in a lake near Maraimalai Nagar on Saturday evening. They had gone to take a dip in the waterbody along with three of the daughter’s friends. Sources said the man drowned in an attempt to rescue his daughter.

Maraimalai Nagar police identified the deceased as Madan of Peramanur village and Dhanya, a kindergarten student. “Upon the child’s request, Madan decided to take her to nearby Panangattoor lake. Three of Dhanya’s friends in the neighbourhood also joined them. They were playing in the water, when the five-year-old girl allegedly ventured into the deeper side of the lake and began to drown. In an attempt to save her, Madan also got washed away,” they said.

The three friends rushed back to their village and informed the elders. The villagers alerted the police and firefighters, who initiated rescue operations. They fished out the bodies by Saturday late night and sent them for postmortem. “A case has been registered and an inquiry is on,” police added.