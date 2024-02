CHENNAI: Every year the rivers of the city play host to migratory birds as they cross borders to set home in the city for a few months. While the migration begins in September and October, it peaks during January and February. When TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath visited the Pallikaranai marshland, he caught many a winged visitors in action. From sand pipers and pelicans to painted storks to egrets, there are quite a few pictures waiting to be captured.