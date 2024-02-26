Dismantle the gender codes

CHENNAI: Why are you being so patriarchal?” the Supreme Court has asked the Government of India. I read this question in at least three different tones. A taunting chorus, shaming a wrongdoer. An angry shout, demanding a response. And finally, most damningly, a measured and steady voice, purely rhetorical.
The question was asked because the Indian Coast Guard still denies permanent commissions to women officers in the Indian Coast Guard, even though other branches of the defence force — the army, the navy and the air force — already do. The ICG only has a provision for permanent commission for 10% of its women officers, a percentage not applied across genders.
The case was brought to the Supreme Court by Priyanka Tyagi, a short service appointment officer who had been denied consideration for permanent commission despite being in the ICG for 14 years. She also has a wide range of achievements under her belt — for example, logging 4,500 flying hours, which is the highest among any pilot on the force — and has been at the Commandant level since 2021. The Supreme Court has said that its opinion will apply not only to this case, but as a general precedent on what the ICG should do. The bench has asked the ICG and the Centre to come up with a gender-neutral policy for permanent commissions.
“Why are you being so patriarchal?” The question could be asked a hundred thousand times each day, somewhere or somewhere else in this country. It isn’t asked — not enough. So when it is — that too by an institution as august as the Supreme Court — it causes us to sit up. Those who want to hear that word used appropriately, and more. Those who don’t know the word or how it runs the world, but may begin to understand.
The tricky thing in this instance though, is that the defence services are intrinsically patriarchal, linked as they are to the concept of the nation-state and the narrative of every nation-state, which comprises of an Ours and an Other. Power as is manifest on a stage and scale like that is not benign, and from an intersectional feminist perspective must always be regarded with distrust — in the interest of the welfare of people and the planet. Therefore, it is certainly not on more philosophical levels that inclusivity in the defence services is a feminist issue. It is on a practical level. There are already women in the Indian Coast Guard. They should enjoy parity in all aspects, equal opportunity and job security. This should be a reality in any workplace.
In its remarks, the Supreme Court has specifically called out the Centre for its recent and repeated use of the phrase “Nari Shakti” (“women’s power”) without the systemic dismantling and/or reassembling that would prove a commitment to this phrase in practice. This goes much farther and deeper than the IGC, of course. Lip service is easy. It’s not just governments that proffer it in a shallow way, but companies, organisations, families and individuals too. “Why are you being so patriarchal?” may lose its effect if it becomes a catchphrase. But imagine, if just for a day…