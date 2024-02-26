Dismantle the gender codes

“Why are you being so patriarchal?” The question could be asked a hundred thousand times each day, somewhere or somewhere else in this country. It isn’t asked — not enough. So when it is — that too by an institution as august as the Supreme Court — it causes us to sit up. Those who want to hear that word used appropriately, and more. Those who don’t know the word or how it runs the world, but may begin to understand.

The tricky thing in this instance though, is that the defence services are intrinsically patriarchal, linked as they are to the concept of the nation-state and the narrative of every nation-state, which comprises of an Ours and an Other. Power as is manifest on a stage and scale like that is not benign, and from an intersectional feminist perspective must always be regarded with distrust — in the interest of the welfare of people and the planet. Therefore, it is certainly not on more philosophical levels that inclusivity in the defence services is a feminist issue. It is on a practical level. There are already women in the Indian Coast Guard. They should enjoy parity in all aspects, equal opportunity and job security. This should be a reality in any workplace.

In its remarks, the Supreme Court has specifically called out the Centre for its recent and repeated use of the phrase “Nari Shakti” (“women’s power”) without the systemic dismantling and/or reassembling that would prove a commitment to this phrase in practice. This goes much farther and deeper than the IGC, of course. Lip service is easy. It’s not just governments that proffer it in a shallow way, but companies, organisations, families and individuals too. “Why are you being so patriarchal?” may lose its effect if it becomes a catchphrase. But imagine, if just for a day…