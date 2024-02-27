AIADMK cadre, four more arrested for ransacking shop, attacking cops in TN

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary and four of his supporters were arrested for allegedly damaging a grocery shop in Pazhavanthangal following an argument with the owner and also for attacking police personnel who interevened.

According to sources, Dhanasekaran (48) of Ullagaram is a functionary of AIADMK’s traders’ wing.

On Sunday night, Dhanasekaran was riding his bike along Ullagaram allegedly in an inebriated state when he slipped and fell on the road near Balaji Nagar. Seeing him fall, Sakthivel (52), owner of a grocery shop nearby, came to his aid and helped him go home.