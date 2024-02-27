AIADMK cadre, four more arrested for ransacking shop, attacking cops in TN

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary and four of his supporters were arrested for allegedly damaging a grocery shop in Pazhavanthangal following an argument with the owner and also for attacking police personnel who interevened.
According to sources, Dhanasekaran (48) of Ullagaram is a functionary of AIADMK’s traders’ wing.
On Sunday night, Dhanasekaran was riding his bike along Ullagaram allegedly in an inebriated state when he slipped and fell on the road near Balaji Nagar. Seeing him fall, Sakthivel (52), owner of a grocery shop nearby, came to his aid and helped him go home.
After 30 minutes, Dhanasekaran and his son Harish (24), along with four supporters, went to grocery store and confronted Sakthivel alleging that his mobile phone was missing following the mishap.
An argument broke out and in a fisticuff that ensued, Sakthivel pushed Dhanasekaran to the ground. This enraged his supporters, who ransacked the shop.
On receiving information, police arrived at the spot and intervened.
However, Dhanasekaran and his gang argued with the police and also attacked an inspector and a constable who were part of the team. Police arrested Dhanasekaran and four of his men while Harish fled the spot.
All the arrested men were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.