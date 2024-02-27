Ex- AIADMK MLA killed as car collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MLA E Ravikumar (63) was killed in an accident when the car he was driving hit a lorry near Seemavaram village in Tiruvallur district on Monday.

The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing police said Ravikumar and his wife Nirmala were returning to their house at Thiruvenkatapuram near Ponneri after dropping their daughter at a medical college in Chennai. Around 9 am Ravikumar’s car collided with a lorry going in front of it on Minjur-Vandalur Outer Ring Road and the couple was seriously injured. Passersby informed the police who rushed to the spot and sent the couple to the government hospital. Ravikumar was declared brought dead and Nirmala was admitted for treatment.

Ravikumar’s body was sent for postmortem and police registered a case. Ravikumar represented the Ponneri constituency in the Assembly and his wife, also a former MLA, represented Dindigul. Ravikumar was a MGR Mandram functionary, which is a wing of the AIADMK in Tiruvallur district.