Two DMK men booked for abusing sub inspector, threatening sexual assault in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two DMK men have been booked by the New Washermenpet police for allegedly verbally abusing a sub inspector of police and threatening her of sexual assault while she was on duty.

According to police, the two men were identified as Arun, a DMK cadre, and V V Ramesh, assistant organiser of the DMK’s fishermen wing of East RK Nagar. On Sunday evening, a large group of DMK polling booth agents held a meeting at a marriage hall in Tondiarpet. When the members were coming out after the meeting, an argument broke out between a man named Muthamizh and the accused Arun.

The other accused, Ramesh, came in support of Arun and pushed Ramesh who fell on the woman SI standing at nearby tea stall and was on patrol duty. She tried to intervene, which enraged Arun and Ramesh.

A police officer said, “The duo spoke to her in a vulgar language. They also threatened to sexually assault her. The woman lodged a police complaint and we registered a case under sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506(I), r/w 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act Act.”

The two men are yet to be arrested.