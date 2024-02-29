33rd edition of 'Thryve Digital Brailles on Wheels’ this Sunday

CHENNAI : The 33rd edition of the ‘Thryve Digital Brailles on Wheels’ is all set to be flagged off on Sunday, March 3, at 9 am from Savera Hotel. This car rally that brings together the visually impaired and the sighted focuses on building community sensitivity for the visually impaired and is designed to be a show of solidarity and support to building a more inclusive society.

Every participating car has a visually impaired navigator who guides and collaborates with the driver and the passenger team to follow a rally route. The navigators are enabled with a Braille map which they have to read out to the driver to guide them to follow the rally route.

Those with a car and willing to go for a half-a-day trip around the city, approximately 35 km, can participate with a minimum of three participants, including the driver and the marshals. For the novice, a briefing will be held on March 2. The registration fee is Rs 1,000, which includes a buffet lunch.

For registration, call: 9710947355/9841079163.