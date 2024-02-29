34-year-old man dies after two-wheeler hits speed breaker in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man hit his head on a lamp post and died after his two-wheeler hit a speed breaker in Chitlapakkam on Tuesday. Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing police identified the deceased as C Govindarajan of Salem. He was a mason by profession and had been residing in Hastinapuram with his wife and three kids for the past 10 years.
“On Tuesday, Govindarajan was riding his two-wheeler with his sons Karuppuswamy (14) and Sridhar (8) as pillions, when he hit the speed breaker and fell. He hit his head on a lamp post and sustained severe injuries. He died on the spot. The man allegedly rode the vehicle at high speed and was not wearing a helmet,” a police officer said.
Police sent Govindarajan’s body to a GH for postmortem and hospitalised his two sons, who had sustained minor injuries, for treatment. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.
“Even though the area is well lit, there was no signboard for the speed breaker, and it was also slightly bigger than an average speed breaker,” a police source added.
It may be noted that the Indian Roads Congress guidelines recommend a rounded 17-metre radius hump of 3.7-metre width and 0.10-metre height. Residents also complained about the absence of signboards in the locality.