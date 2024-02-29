34-year-old man dies after two-wheeler hits speed breaker in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man hit his head on a lamp post and died after his two-wheeler hit a speed breaker in Chitlapakkam on Tuesday. Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing police identified the deceased as C Govindarajan of Salem. He was a mason by profession and had been residing in Hastinapuram with his wife and three kids for the past 10 years.

“On Tuesday, Govindarajan was riding his two-wheeler with his sons Karuppuswamy (14) and Sridhar (8) as pillions, when he hit the speed breaker and fell. He hit his head on a lamp post and sustained severe injuries. He died on the spot. The man allegedly rode the vehicle at high speed and was not wearing a helmet,” a police officer said.