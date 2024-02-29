Chided for taking leave, 26-year-old woman cop harms herself in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman working as constable at Kotturpuram police station tried to harm herself after the inspector reprimanded her for allegedly taking leave often. Sources said K Archana of Tirupathur, a widow, resided in Adyar with her two kids.

On Tuesday, she requested the inspector for one-month medical leave. “He declined the request stating that it was election time and they were already short-staffed. The woman then approached the assistant commissioner, who told her to collect her leave pass from the station inspector,” they added.

When Archana approached the inspector, he reprimanded her saying that now others too would request for leave citing the same reasons. Upset over this, she attempted to harm herself and sustained a minor injury. She was rushed to a GH.