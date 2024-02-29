‘Hold rallies to increase govt schools’ enrolment’: TN education department

CHENNAI: The school education department has instructed the chief educational officers (CEOs) in all the districts to begin public awareness programmes, including rallies, to enrol more number of children in government schools from March 1 this year.

According to a circular, CEOs have been asked to focus on children who have completed five years in government schools.

A meeting headed by collectors should be conducted to increase enrolment and promote government schemes for the welfare of the students.

“Every year, the elementary education register (EER) is being updated to include children who have completed five years. The district officials should ensure all the children in the register have been enrolled in government schools. Awareness regarding the free quality education provided in government schools should be created using banners and notices,” said the circular.