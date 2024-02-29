‘Hold rallies to increase govt schools’ enrolment’: TN education department

CHENNAI: The school education department has instructed the chief educational officers (CEOs) in all the districts to begin public awareness programmes, including rallies, to enrol more number of children in government schools from March 1 this year.
According to a circular, CEOs have been asked to focus on children who have completed five years in government schools.
A meeting headed by collectors should be conducted to increase enrolment and promote government schemes for the welfare of the students.
“Every year, the elementary education register (EER) is being updated to include children who have completed five years. The district officials should ensure all the children in the register have been enrolled in government schools. Awareness regarding the free quality education provided in government schools should be created using banners and notices,” said the circular.
They have been instructed to spread awareness on morning breakfast scheme for children in classes 1 to 5 and 7.5% reservation in higher education among other welfare schemes. Special camps should be conducted before the summer holidays to enrol the children.
The circular lays special emphasis on teachers in schools with less than 10 students to focus on increasing enrolment. Awareness can be created through advertisements in newspapers and television channels, public announcements, awareness songs and plays, the circular added.
School management committees and Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers will also be used for the drive.