Tech talk in tales

CHENNAI : By now, we have a decent knowledge about what Artificial Intelligence (AI) can do and how far it can reach. Undoubtedly, it has blended seamlessly into our everyday lives so much so that we are in a way dependent on it, or to be technical, programming it to complete our jobs. In this process, there are diverse viewpoints on AI’s existence and ethicality in the long run. To find the answers, tech heads in the city rushed through the breezy corridors of Alliance Francaise on Monday evening.

Speaking at a panel discussion on this topic were Lauren Daudet, a professor of physics at Paris Cite University and the co-founder of LightOn, a Gen AI startup; and Appupen, a graphic novelist and an artist. They launched their co-written book, Dream Machine: AI and the Real World. Reiterating the words on the cover of the book, the authors said “Humans or machines, whoever you are, read this book!”

Pages on and from AI

In 2021, the authors met in a cafe through a common friend in Paris and were talking about the effects of AI in the world. Then the two decided to write a book that is more like an “explainer”. They walked through the parks in the city and incorporated those surroundings as illustrations in the book. After researching and understanding the model, the authors completed writing the book last year.

Giving a background on the software, Lauren shared, “AI has been in existence for almost 70 years. It was used to develop the Deep Blue supercomputer and has undergone a lot of evolution since. We have GPT version 4 now, it does not predict the truth but something closer to it.” Appupen added, “AI sure does make your life convenient but it does not give you a second life. What is the hurry to explore or to catch up with this fast-evolving tech.”

The book deals with the history, the progress, and the pros and cons of AI. The protagonist of the story is Hugo. Through him, the authors narrate the story of what the technology is, how it has created a revolution in analysing data, generating text, and what might happen if it gets into the “wrong hands”. If it ever happens so, then this powerful tool might turn out to be a destructive one.

Of the ten chapters in this science fiction, nine lead up to Hugo contemplating signing a deal with a tech giant; understanding the advantages and ill effects of AI. Chapter 10 is a culmination of conclusions suggested by Chat GPT version 3.5. “We uploaded our story and the illustrations on Open AI, and prompted the model with five different end scenarios. And the answers appeared,” shared Appupen, adding that for one of the questions the answer ended with “add a dramatic line here” — the same text is published in the book. “This shows that AI models are still not strong enough to outsmart the human brain because AI does not create but reproduces,” he explained.