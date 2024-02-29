The poignant colours of pain

CHENNAI : All those movie buffs who never missed a film in the glorious 70’s and 80’s must surely remember those unpronounceable diseases that struck the various characters. A hospital scene where the doctor with the obvious stethoscope stepped out of the operation theatre to announce to the waiting kin that the patient suffered from an ailment whose name sounded like a cat meowing in Chinese was mandatory. Nothing could be declared about the chances of survival for the next 24 hours.

Miraculously, no cinema patient ever died of these bewildering diseases, thanks to maternal prayers that moved mountains or the hero/heroine’s firm resolve to conquer the laws of medical science.

Real life, unfortunately, isn’t so kind. Every year, millions of people die from innumerable ignored and overlooked diseases. While bigger names like cancer and AIDS are discussed and pampered with awareness campaigns, there remains a total lack of information about the existence of several rare diseases. It is precisely to fill this void of unawareness that February 29, a rare day by itself, has been observed as Rare Diseases Day ever since 2008.

Artists are generally perceived as highly creative people, insusceptible to the maladies of the common man. Contrary to such beliefs, art history is replete with famous artists who battled such rare ailments and yet, produced masterpieces until the diseasefatally consumed them.

Francisco Goya, one of the most important Spanish artists of the 18th century, was struck by an undiagnosed disease in 1793, which severely impacted his hearing, and naturally, his art too. His paintings slowly started turning darker conceptually.