TN forms panel to redeem universities from audit mess

CHENNAI: To deal with the huge backlog of audit objections regarding funds in the 13 state universities, the government has formed a high-level committee headed by the principal secretary of the higher education department, to expeditiously clear the pending objections. Welcoming the move, officials from the universities said the will help effectively clear the objections and pave the way for receiving timely grants.

“Citing the audit objections, the state government has not been releasing funds to the universities due to which, the universities are struggling to manage expenses. If the audit objections are cleared, it will be a great relief for us,” said a senior official at a state university. A government order in this regard was issued on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after the universities complained to the higher education department that they were unable to resolve the objections at the regional level and that a state-level committee might be helpful in resolving the issues.