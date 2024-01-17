Chennai: Six nabbed over murder of rowdy in Ice House

CHENNAI: Two days after a history-sheeter was murdered near Ice House, police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the crime. Sources said five months ago, the deceased, Madhavan (53), witnessed the murder of his accomplice, Arcot V Suresh.

Police initially believed that Madhavan was killed in an attempt to eliminate witnesses in Suresh’s murder case. However, inquiries revealed that the gang killed him to avenge a murder attempt in Pulianthope 22 years ago.

On Tuesday, Ice House police arrested D Krishnan (50), his sons K Sathish alias Billa Sathish (30) and K Murali alias Boxer Murali (27) from Pulianthope and their accomplices, S Vignesh (27), M Mukesh (24) of Triplicane and R Sarathbabu (30) of Korukkupet.

“Krishnan’s sons had planned this murder in retaliation to Madhavan and his accomplice Ali Suresh attempting to kill their father in 2001. Ali Suresh was allegedly murdered by Sathish and Murali in Pulianthope in 2022. After getting released from jail, the brothers regrouped and eliminated Madhavan on Sunday,” police said. All six of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.