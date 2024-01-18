Man dies by suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his friend’s house in Nandanam on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as R Suryamurthy of Krishnagiri. Police suspect that he took the extreme step owing to stress since his bike was seized by the police in a drunk driving case the previous day.

According to Saidapet police, Suryamurthy worked as a bike taxi driver and stayed at his friend’s home. “On Wednesday, his friends tried to contact him on his mobile phone, but could not reach him. They went to the house and tried opening the door, but it was locked from the inside. So his friends informed the police,” a police officer said.