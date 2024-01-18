Man dies by suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his friend’s house in Nandanam on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as R Suryamurthy of Krishnagiri. Police suspect that he took the extreme step owing to stress since his bike was seized by the police in a drunk driving case the previous day.
According to Saidapet police, Suryamurthy worked as a bike taxi driver and stayed at his friend’s home. “On Wednesday, his friends tried to contact him on his mobile phone, but could not reach him. They went to the house and tried opening the door, but it was locked from the inside. So his friends informed the police,” a police officer said.
The police reached the spot and found Suryamurthy dead inside the house. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)