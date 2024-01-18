Woman says teen daughter beaten up by employer, files police plaint in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl, who was employed as a caretaker of two children in Chennai, was allegedly beaten by the father of the kids recently as he was not satisfied with her work. The victim’s mother on Tuesday complained about this at Sembium All Women Police Station.

Police said the victim, who hails from Vellore, had to discontinue her studies after class 7 owing to her family’s poor economic background.

Her father works as a driver, while her mother is employed as a domestic help. The couple learned about a caretaker job in Chennai through a friend and sent their daughter to the Chennai house two months ago.

“She agreed to take up the job for a monthly salary of `6,000. According to the victim’s mother, the father of the children, attacked the victim with a belt and pipe claiming that she did not take good care of the children. The victim has been temporarily admitted to a home along with her mother,” the police sources added.