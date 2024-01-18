Woman says teen daughter beaten up by employer, files police plaint in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl, who was employed as a caretaker of two children in Chennai, was allegedly beaten by the father of the kids recently as he was not satisfied with her work. The victim’s mother on Tuesday complained about this at Sembium All Women Police Station.
Police said the victim, who hails from Vellore, had to discontinue her studies after class 7 owing to her family’s poor economic background.
Her father works as a driver, while her mother is employed as a domestic help. The couple learned about a caretaker job in Chennai through a friend and sent their daughter to the Chennai house two months ago.
“She agreed to take up the job for a monthly salary of `6,000. According to the victim’s mother, the father of the children, attacked the victim with a belt and pipe claiming that she did not take good care of the children. The victim has been temporarily admitted to a home along with her mother,” the police sources added.
The investigation officer said they are conducting inquiries and have not yet registered a case.
18-year-old branded by employers
An 18-year-old girl was allegedly branded using an iron rod by her employers at Thiruvanmiyur in August last year. The incident came to light recently when authorities in a government hospital in Ulundurpet informed Neelankarai police that a girl reached their facility to treat scars related to branding.
Police said the victim was working as a domestic help at a house in Thiruvanmiyur since May last year. “The employers have not paid her any salary since May last year. Due to this, the girl refused to complete her chores, and this enraged the employers.”
On Monday, the employers left the victim at her house in Ulundurpet. Her family members saw her scars and took her to a nearby GH, from where the police were alerted. “We are yet to file a case. Inquiries are underway,” the police added.
