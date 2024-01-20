Read. Retrospect. Revolutionise

CHENNAI : The value of a man was reduced to his immediate identity and nearest possibility. To a vote. To a number. To a thing. Never was a man treated as a mind. As a glorious thing made up of stardust. In every field, in studies, in streets, in politics, and in dying and living.” — Rohith Vemula
The year is 1942. In Nagpur, during the All India Conference of the Depressed Classes, Dr BR Ambedkar left his 40,000-odd listeners with an urgent clarion call for freedom — “Educate, Agitate, Organize”. Babasaheb’s call to action has travelled through decades, lettered on the colourful placards at protests, a reassuring reminder during the din of daily life, and at the centre of anti-caste movements. This call inspires many to continue their fight towards ‘Begumpura’, as noted by poet Ravidas as a land without sorrow, caste, and class.
It was this fiery action slogan that inspired four youngsters in Bengaluru — Abhijit Wagre, Akbar A, Roy Anto, and Vignesh Shiva Subramaniam — to start the Ambedkar Reading Circle (ARC). “There was no place to articulate our feelings about workplace and education discrimination. Student organisations in Bangalore are not focused on issues related to caste and are not very inclusive. We started to form a community where people can feel a sense of support. Our vision is to foster anti-caste dialogues in the cities by organising,” says Roy, co-founder of ARC. Soon, from Bengaluru, the reading circle grew and took root in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Goa.
Carving out a safe space in the city, ARC’s Chennai chapter welcomes citizens to reclaim public spaces, and discuss lived experiences and hopes to spark a reading habit. Under the leafy branches of Anna Nagar Tower Park, the first meeting was held on Constitution Day (November 26), and returned to Babasaheb’s words in the preamble. “We focus on taking works of Ambedkar to a larger audience and then depending upon the region, we take anti-caste authors. In Chennai, we are going to bring the readings of Iyothee Thass and Retamalai Srinivasan, Elayaperumal and Bama. We wanted to talk about their life history, movements, struggles,” explains Roy.
Public spaces and prejudice
In our mind map of cities, images of tall buildings flourish along with overloaded buses groaning past signals, or busy crowds rushing through a network of vein-like roads and gullies. “When we think about a city, we think about highways and infrastructure development, but when we get deeper into a city, it is discriminatory and isolating. From the food we have to finding a house, (these aspects) make us more isolated,” says Vignesh.
According to Roy, public spaces in cities were built with a certain Brahmanical system. During their first meeting in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park, he recalls how they drew attention to their first meeting with their portrait of Ambedkar. “Certain people will join us, happy to find out. Certain will give a look that (signals) a certain insecurity in seeing these spaces.” Vignesh recalls how a 45-year-old participant at the Bengaluru meeting shared that she had never seen such spaces before.
As the fight for access, discrimination, and caste-based atrocities continues, such spaces of support are crucial for persons of marginalised communities. From Darshan Solanki, Payal Tadvi, and Rohith Vemula, Dalit students have been victims of institutional casteism. “Recent data shows death by suicide have increased…In Chennai, the land of Dravidian politics and social justice, the number of murders happening, and the frequency based on caste atrocities is high,” says Vignesh.
As Ambedkar writes in ‘Annihilation of Caste’, an undelivered lecture: “Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from commingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion, it is a state of the mind.”
For more details, visit their Instagram page @arc.chennai