Read. Retrospect. Revolutionise

CHENNAI : The value of a man was reduced to his immediate identity and nearest possibility. To a vote. To a number. To a thing. Never was a man treated as a mind. As a glorious thing made up of stardust. In every field, in studies, in streets, in politics, and in dying and living.” — Rohith Vemula

The year is 1942. In Nagpur, during the All India Conference of the Depressed Classes, Dr BR Ambedkar left his 40,000-odd listeners with an urgent clarion call for freedom — “Educate, Agitate, Organize”. Babasaheb’s call to action has travelled through decades, lettered on the colourful placards at protests, a reassuring reminder during the din of daily life, and at the centre of anti-caste movements. This call inspires many to continue their fight towards ‘Begumpura’, as noted by poet Ravidas as a land without sorrow, caste, and class.

It was this fiery action slogan that inspired four youngsters in Bengaluru — Abhijit Wagre, Akbar A, Roy Anto, and Vignesh Shiva Subramaniam — to start the Ambedkar Reading Circle (ARC). “There was no place to articulate our feelings about workplace and education discrimination. Student organisations in Bangalore are not focused on issues related to caste and are not very inclusive. We started to form a community where people can feel a sense of support. Our vision is to foster anti-caste dialogues in the cities by organising,” says Roy, co-founder of ARC. Soon, from Bengaluru, the reading circle grew and took root in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Goa.

Carving out a safe space in the city, ARC’s Chennai chapter welcomes citizens to reclaim public spaces, and discuss lived experiences and hopes to spark a reading habit. Under the leafy branches of Anna Nagar Tower Park, the first meeting was held on Constitution Day (November 26), and returned to Babasaheb’s words in the preamble. “We focus on taking works of Ambedkar to a larger audience and then depending upon the region, we take anti-caste authors. In Chennai, we are going to bring the readings of Iyothee Thass and Retamalai Srinivasan, Elayaperumal and Bama. We wanted to talk about their life history, movements, struggles,” explains Roy.