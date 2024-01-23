Driver faints, ambulance rams into 13 two-wheelers

CHENNAI: On Sunday night, three individuals were injured, including a 45-year-old ambulance driver, A Khaija Moideen, after he fainted while driving the vehicle, ramming it into 13 two-wheelers parked on the roadside.

Police said Moideen had been driving back to the hospital after picking up food for the staff. When he reached Rajaji Salai at around 8.45 pm, he fell unconscious and lost control of the ambulance. “The ambulance then rammed into the two-wheelers on the roadside, also injuring two people standing there,” said a senior police official.