Pen to pan: A cuisine keeper’s tale

“The publisher told me not to bring out all 500 recipes in one shot. But a few recipes from each section,” she shares. As a result, a booklet was released and the recipes were divided into three editions. This got her the Gourmand Cook Book Award in 2012. “It was judged as the best culinary history book from India and the feeling was thrilling,” shares Bridget.

Similar is the story of her latest release, Nostalgic Anglo-Indian Comfort Food, which was judged fourth fourth-best cookbook in the world in 2023 under the Digital category, and nominated by Amazon Kindle. In this book, Bridget brings recipes interspersed with her childhood memories of growing up in KGF. One among them is when the vendor of naatu kozhi mutta visited. “Whenever this old man came, the kids were excited. We brought a big bowl of water and the eggs were put in it one after another. If the eggs sank to the bottom, they were good eggs, and if floated on the top he had to remove them and he was so disappointed because it was a loss for him,” she recalls.

A cuisine apart

As her career as an author soared, Bridget was approached by renowned hotels and restaurants to teach their chefs. Last week, she was invited by Vikram Cotah, CEO of the GRT group of hotels, for a two-day masterclass, One Course to Master the Full-Course Anglo-Indian Meal, at the Ministry of Chutneys. “They are preserving the Anglo-Indian culture through its culinary delights,” she adds.

In the interactive class, four Anglo-Indian dishes were prepared — mixed vegetable vindaloo, coconut rice, and meatball curry with mutton, and trifle pudding layer.

Bridget points out that there are two streams of this cuisine. One came about during the time of the British Raj and the other was innovated by bawarchis. “We embrace the European rolls and cutlets and are also fond of rice and curry. Anglo-Indian food is a comfort food, neither too spicy nor too heavy, but simple and tasty,” she says.