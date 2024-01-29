Three teenagers meet watery grave at Thiruvottiyur beach

CHENNAI: Three teenage boys drowned at Thiruvottiyur beach on Saturday evening. Police said Shyam (17), Santhosh (17), Bhuvanesh (15), and Vijay (15) were playing at the beach, when a huge wave swept them away.
Nearby fishermen rushed to the spot managed to save only Vijay. Upon information, the police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot. Their search went in vain, but later in the night, all three bodies washed ashore.
They were sent to a government hospital for postmortem. Vijay is receiving treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered and further probe is on.
Youth washed away at Kosasthalaiyar River
A 23-year-old man, who had gone to Kosasthalaiyar River to take a dip with his friends on Friday, is feared to have drowned at Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur. Sources said Arunraj ventured into the deeper side of the river and lost his step.
His friends lodged a complaint with Vengal police and a search operation ensued. As Arunraj could not be traced even by Sunday, his family staged a protest along Thamaraipakkam-Periyapalayam highway demanding to expedite the search.