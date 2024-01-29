Three teenagers meet watery grave at Thiruvottiyur beach

CHENNAI: Three teenage boys drowned at Thiruvottiyur beach on Saturday evening. Police said Shyam (17), Santhosh (17), Bhuvanesh (15), and Vijay (15) were playing at the beach, when a huge wave swept them away.

Nearby fishermen rushed to the spot managed to save only Vijay. Upon information, the police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot. Their search went in vain, but later in the night, all three bodies washed ashore.