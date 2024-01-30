Natasha shines with a seven-fer

Badrinath hits fifty

A Badrinath (78) and C Andre Siddarth (72) hit fifties to help Tamil Nadu finish at 259/6 on day one of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Railways.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 259/6 in 90 ovs (A Badrinath 78, RS Mokit Hariharan 31, C Andre Siddarth 72, Manav Parakh 39; Purnank Tyagi 4/64) vs Railways.

Rajesh shines for CP RC

D Rajesh took seven wickets for 23 runs as CP RC beat FSCA by 53 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24. Brief scores: I Division: Korattur CC 114 in 43.1 ovs (SG Karneeswaran 4/18, V Yuvaraj 4/39) lost to Ambattur CC 115/9 in 45 ovs (G Vijayakumar 4/20): IV Division: Lucas TVS S & RC 138 in 29 ovs (T Parthiban 53, Manav Srihari 3/17) bt United CC 104 in 30 ovs (S Maithresh 32, V Veeraraghavan 3/19); CP RC 148 in 28.2 ovs (K Sathyamoorthy 49, I Simeon 3/24) bt FSCA 95 in 24.4 ovs (D Rajesh 7/23, Emandi Sathish 3/19).

Big win for Salem

G Sujith’s unbeaten 43 and Vinit N Lakhani’s 43 n.o. came in handy for Salem to hammer Thoothukudi by nine wickets in the TNCA inter districts tournament for SS Rajan trophy. Brief scores: Thoothukudi 101/9 in 20 ovs lost to Salem 104/1 in 13.4 ovs (G Sujith 43 n.o, Vinit N Lakhani 43 n.o).

Bernard Tomic lifts title

The final between Bernard Tomic of Australia the top-seed and India’s Mukund Sasikumar lived up to the expectations in front of a packed crowd. Mukund did play to his potential and served six aces to Tomioc’s 4 but it was not enough against Bernard who controlled the proceedings and raised the game when it mattered to carve a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win and lifted the title. He got `3 lakh and 25 ATP points. Mukund earned `1.75 lakh and 16 points. N Kumar, chairman, Group Corporate Board, Sanmar Group, gave away the prizes in presence of Kannan Adityan, director, Nellai Murasu Pvt Ltd., Sunil Reddy, president, Gandhi Nagar Club, and B Venkatesh, joint secretary Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.