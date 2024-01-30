Natasha shines with a seven-fer

CHENNAI : N Natasha took seven wickets (7/8), including a hat-trick, to help Coimbatore beat Thoothukudi in the TNCA Inter Districts Women’s tournament. Thoothukudi were dismissed for 27 runs in 10.4 overs before Coimbatore chased down the target in just 14 balls. Meanwhile, Ranipet’s S Rinaaz smashed her second century (127 not out) as they posted 231/2 in 30 overs against Karur. In reply, Karur managed only 105/8 with J Mohana Priya taking four wickets (4/19). Brief scores: At Krishnagiri: Dindigul 145/6 in 30 ovs (M Viswa Harini 41, M Viswa Srinithi 28 n.o) bt Krishnagiri 72 in 26 ovs (N Sashmitha 3/21); Chengalpattu 272/4 in 30 ovs (S Meenakshi 85, Pavithra Sridharan 83 n.o, SP Gagini 35 n.o, Neha Yuvaraj 33) bt Thiruvarur 61/8 in 30 ovs (SR Srisuveedha 3/6); At Tiruchirapalli: Sivagangai 71 in 25.1 ovs (R Keerthana Shree 3/1, S Kanashri 3/16) lost to Tiruchirapalli 72/3 in 16.3 ovs; Tirunelveli 216/7 in 30 ovs (P Jancy Jina 56, C Sheeba 46, B Pon Deepika 30 n.o, A Sengammal Aachi Devi 3/48) bt Thanjavur 34 in 20 ovs (K Abitha 4/4, P Janlin Chandra 3/3); At Thoothukudi: Namakkal 57 in 22 ovs (P Sonika 3/6) lost to Salem 60/1 in 11.1 ovs; Thoothukudi 27 in 10.4 ovs (N Natasha 7/8) lost to Coimbatore 31 no loss in 2.2 ovs; At Thiruvallur: Thiruvallur 203/3 in 30 ovs (V Reena Santro 26, MU Poojashrini 80, P Thrisha 32, S Nandhana 37 n.o) bt Madurai 102/6 in 30 ovs (D Swagata 2/12); Ranipet 231/2 in 30 ovs (S Rinaaz 127 n.o, V Kowsalya 30, J Mohana Priya 28 n.o) bt Karur 105/8 in 30 ovs (R Janani Sri 28 n.o, J Mohana Priya 4/19).
Badrinath hits fifty
A Badrinath (78) and C Andre Siddarth (72) hit fifties to help Tamil Nadu finish at 259/6 on day one of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Railways.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 259/6 in 90 ovs (A Badrinath 78, RS Mokit Hariharan 31, C Andre Siddarth 72, Manav Parakh 39; Purnank Tyagi 4/64) vs Railways.
Rajesh shines for CP RC
D Rajesh took seven wickets for 23 runs as CP RC beat FSCA by 53 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24. Brief scores: I Division: Korattur CC 114 in 43.1 ovs (SG Karneeswaran 4/18, V Yuvaraj 4/39) lost to Ambattur CC 115/9 in 45 ovs (G Vijayakumar 4/20): IV Division: Lucas TVS S & RC 138 in 29 ovs (T Parthiban 53, Manav Srihari 3/17) bt United CC 104 in 30 ovs (S Maithresh 32, V Veeraraghavan 3/19); CP RC 148 in 28.2 ovs (K Sathyamoorthy 49, I Simeon 3/24) bt FSCA 95 in 24.4 ovs (D Rajesh 7/23, Emandi Sathish 3/19).
Big win for Salem
G Sujith’s unbeaten 43 and Vinit N Lakhani’s 43 n.o. came in handy for Salem to hammer Thoothukudi by nine wickets in the TNCA inter districts tournament for SS Rajan trophy. Brief scores: Thoothukudi 101/9 in 20 ovs lost to Salem 104/1 in 13.4 ovs (G Sujith 43 n.o, Vinit N Lakhani 43 n.o).
Bernard Tomic lifts title
The final between Bernard Tomic of Australia the top-seed and India’s Mukund Sasikumar lived up to the expectations in front of a packed crowd. Mukund did play to his potential and served six aces to Tomioc’s 4 but it was not enough against Bernard who controlled the proceedings and raised the game when it mattered to carve a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win and lifted the title. He got `3 lakh and 25 ATP points. Mukund earned `1.75 lakh and 16 points. N Kumar, chairman, Group Corporate Board, Sanmar Group, gave away the prizes in presence of Kannan Adityan, director, Nellai Murasu Pvt Ltd., Sunil Reddy, president, Gandhi Nagar Club, and B Venkatesh, joint secretary Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.