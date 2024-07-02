Three cases booked under new criminal laws in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as the new criminal laws came into force on Monday, the Thousand Lights police registered the first criminal case at 1:10 am in a mobile snatching incident. They registered a case under section 304(2) (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Royapettah All Women Police made the first arrest in the city under the new laws in a case where a man allegedly filmed a woman in a bathroom.

According to police, Aftab Ali (27) and his brother Mujibur Rahman from Assam got down from a train at the Perambur station in the early hours of Monday and went to Nungambakkam. As they were looking at the maps on their phone, two men riding a bike snatched their phones and fled.

As per the BNS, section 304 (2) reads ‘whoever commits snatching, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine.’ In IPC, there was no separate section for snatching.

The Royapettah All Women Police arrested Natesan (21) for allegedly filming the woman in a case booked under section 77 (Voyeurism) of the BNS.

The Pulianthope traffic police registered their first case at 12:30 am on Monday. At Jamalia in Perambur, three men riding a bike -- Vijay, Karthick and Prashanth -- rammed a couple of bikes parked on the road. Police registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(A) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS.